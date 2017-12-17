My Hero Academia: One’s Justice Coming in 2018, First Trailer Released - News

Bandai Namco released the first trailer for My Hero Academia: One’s Justice at Jump Festa.

View it below:

Bandai Namco also announced My Hero Academia: One’s Justice will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in 2018 in Japan. No word yet on a release in the west.

