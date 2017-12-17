Guns, Gore & Cannoli Coming to Switch on December 21 - News

/ 491 Views

by, posted 2 days ago

Crazy Monkey Studios announced the 2D side-scrolling shooter Guns, Gore & Cannoli is coming to the Nintendo Switch on December 21.

View a trailer for the game below:





Guns, Gore & Cannoli is currently available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles