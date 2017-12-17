Secret of Mana Remake Gets 13 Minute Gameplay Video - News

The official PlayStation YouTube channel has release a 13 minute gameplay video of the upcoming Secret of Mana remake.

Secret of Mana will launch worldwide for PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, and Windows PC via Steam on February 15.

