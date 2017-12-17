Dragon Ball FighterZ Trailer Gives First Look at Beerus, Hit and Goku Black

by William D'Angelo, posted 2 days ago / 579 Views

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for Dragon Ball FighterZ that gives a first look at Beerus, Hit and Goku Black.

Dragon Ball FighterZ will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on January 26 in North America and Europe, and on February 1 in Japan.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


3 Comments

KazumaKiryu
KazumaKiryu (1 day ago)

a dream come true for every DBZ-Fan. The best DBZ-Game is coming and yes, it looks fantastic (Gameplay, Story, Graphic) !! My PS4 / body is ready for januar =)

Cerebralbore101
Cerebralbore101 (2 days ago)

Wait? This game is based on DBS? I may skip this then.

trunkswd
trunkswd (2 days ago)

From what I've seen it is based on DBZ and DBS.

Cerebralbore101
Cerebralbore101 (2 days ago)

But Goku Black and Beerus are DBS characters.

trunkswd
trunkswd (2 days ago)

Other trailers show characters that are from DBZ. That is why I said it is based on both shows.

Bandorr
Bandorr (1 day ago)

It is clearly based on both. You can tell by the list of characters. Cell was never in DBZ, the same with Captain Ginyu etc.

Cerebralbore101
Cerebralbore101 (1 day ago)

Ah ok. I'll still get it then. I don't watch DBS, but am a big fan of DBZ.

Bandorr
Bandorr (1 day ago)

Well I can't edit so I have to add. I meant "Cell was never in DBS".

CaptainExplosion
CaptainExplosion (2 days ago)

Did they have to include Beerus? He's the worst Dragon Ball character ever. -_-

Masked_Muchaco
Masked_Muchaco (1 day ago)

I think he's one of the best.

CaptainExplosion
CaptainExplosion (1 day ago)

@Masked_Muchaco He's an unlikable Mary Sue who has everyone else sucking his dick for most of the first couple of seasons, and they can't get rid of him because of something to do with balancing life and death in the universe or some shit.

Masked_Muchaco
Masked_Muchaco (1 day ago)

I find him and Whis a very funny duo, and I love his rivalry with his brother Champa XD, but I didn't like him as a villain though. Also, they can't get rid of him because he's still stronger than goku and his friends, and they don't need to, since he doesn't want to destroy earth anymore.

