Dragon Ball FighterZ Trailer Gives First Look at Beerus, Hit and Goku Black - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 2 days ago / 579 Views
Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for Dragon Ball FighterZ that gives a first look at Beerus, Hit and Goku Black.
View it below:
Read news and view other trailer for the game here.
Dragon Ball FighterZ will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on January 26 in North America and Europe, and on February 1 in Japan.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
a dream come true for every DBZ-Fan. The best DBZ-Game is coming and yes, it looks fantastic (Gameplay, Story, Graphic) !! My PS4 / body is ready for januar =)
Wait? This game is based on DBS? I may skip this then.
From what I've seen it is based on DBZ and DBS.
- 0
But Goku Black and Beerus are DBS characters.
- 0
Other trailers show characters that are from DBZ. That is why I said it is based on both shows.
- 0
It is clearly based on both. You can tell by the list of characters. Cell was never in DBZ, the same with Captain Ginyu etc.
- 0
Ah ok. I'll still get it then. I don't watch DBS, but am a big fan of DBZ.
- 0
Well I can't edit so I have to add. I meant "Cell was never in DBS".
- +1
Did they have to include Beerus? He's the worst Dragon Ball character ever. -_-
I think he's one of the best.
- 0
@Masked_Muchaco He's an unlikable Mary Sue who has everyone else sucking his dick for most of the first couple of seasons, and they can't get rid of him because of something to do with balancing life and death in the universe or some shit.
- 0
I find him and Whis a very funny duo, and I love his rivalry with his brother Champa XD, but I didn't like him as a villain though. Also, they can't get rid of him because he's still stronger than goku and his friends, and they don't need to, since he doesn't want to destroy earth anymore.
- 0
3 Comments