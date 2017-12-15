Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Sells an Estimated 319,000 Units First Week at Retail - Sales

posted 6 hours ago

The action-adventure first-person shooter game from publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer MachineGames - Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - sold 319,301 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending October 28.

Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 206,705 units sold (65%), compared to 82,745 units sold on the Xbox One (26%) and 29,851 units sold on Windows PC (9%).

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in Europe with 151,871 units sold (48%), compared to 114,517 units sold in the US (36%) and 50,260 units sold in Japan (3%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 29,163 units in the UK, 32,272 units in Germany, and 23,623 units in France.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on October 27.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

