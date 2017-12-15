Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Sells an Estimated 319,000 Units First Week at Retail - SalesWilliam D'Angelo, posted 6 hours ago / 794 Views
The action-adventure first-person shooter game from publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer MachineGames - Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - sold 319,301 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending October 28.
Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 206,705 units sold (65%), compared to 82,745 units sold on the Xbox One (26%) and 29,851 units sold on Windows PC (9%).
Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in Europe with 151,871 units sold (48%), compared to 114,517 units sold in the US (36%) and 50,260 units sold in Japan (3%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 29,163 units in the UK, 32,272 units in Germany, and 23,623 units in France.
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on October 27.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
I am mixed raced, and happy this commie propaganda flopped. :)
Thats sad this game should ve sold way more than that
Seems this game sold well in Japan.
Like, 3,555 on PS4 well?
I'm surprised this game sold so well in Germany. I thought games containing Nazis were either banned or heavily censored there?
I believe it was heavily censored in Germany.
The only thing that is censored/not allowed in Germany these days is showing the Swastika...it's in the Grundgesetz, the constitution. Art is usually free of that but sadly video games, especially shooters, have a hard time to be acknowledged as art.
Btw most of us like killing Nazis just like the rest of the world...we only get the benefit of laughing a bit more due to some very strange assets and translations :D
They did. They totally erased Hitler's moustache
Really disappointing sales for such a great game...wonder what was the reason. Trump voters suddenly staying off the game perhaps?!
Game looks great. Looking forward to it coming out on Switch.
Got it about a week ago on PS Store along with the Season Pass for 44 euros. So far it looks and plays great, I like the New Order and Old Blood so I was sure I would like this one too.
Make America Nazi-Free Again. #NoMoreNazis
