Over 1 Million People Played PUBG on Xbox One in First 48 Hours - News

posted 20 minutes ago

More than one million people played PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds on the Xbox One in its first 48 hours, announced Microsoft.

To celebrate the milestone, Microsoft is giving away a copy of the game with every Xbox One X sold in select regions from December 17 through December 31.

PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds is currently available on the Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

