Devil May Cry HD Collection Won't Support 4K Resolution on PS4 Pro, Xbox One X - News

Capcom confirmed to USgamer that Devil May Cry HD Collection will not support 4K resolution on the PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X.

The game will run at 1080p and 60fps on current gen hardware. The HD collection on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 ran at 720p and 60fps.

Devil May Cry HD Collection will launch on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on March 13, 2018 for $29.99.

