Company of Heroes 2 Free on the Humble Store for a Limited Time

Company of Heroes 2 is currently free on The Humble Store for a limited time. The game will be free until Saturday, December 16 at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm GMT.

You can download the game here.

Here is an overview of the game:

Experience the ultimate RTS WWII platform with the original COH2 and its standalone expansions: The Western Front Armies (multiplayer), Ardennes Assault (single-player) and The British Forces (multi-player). Multiplayer standalones (sold separately) allow you to play on any map against anyone owning any COH2 product. The original Company of Heroes 2 game gives you access to two multiplayer armies from the Eastern Front: the Red Army (SOV) and the Wehrmacht Ostheer (GER). It also comes with a gritty single-player campaign that will give you a chance to familiarize yourself with the series core tenets. Step into the boots of a Soviet commander of the Red Army, entrenched in brutal frontline warfare to free Mother Russia from the Enemy invaders! Adjust your tactics to take into account the brutal weather conditions and wield the might of the Soviet Empire as you smash your way to Berlin.



Powered by the Essence Engine 3.0, the Company of Heroes 2 series feature some unique mechanics rewarding thoughtful players. From the TrueSight™ system that emulates the units’ line of sight to the cover-system that encourages clever unit placement – not to mention the combined arms approach and the hard and soft counters gameplay that will make you think twice before trying to destroy a tank with a simple squad of riflemen – each game presents players with an uninterrupted stream of meaningful tactical choices that can turn the tide of war.

Key Features:

Award Winning Franchise – Sequel to the highest rated strategy game of all time returns with an innovative warfare experience that will redefine the Strategy genre once more

– Sequel to the highest rated strategy game of all time returns with an innovative warfare experience that will redefine the Strategy genre once more Essence 3.0 Engine – Cutting-edge technology that increases the graphical quality and accuracy of deadly combat with the unprecedented TrueSight™ system, the ultrarealistic ColdTech™ dynamic weather that changes strategic warfare forever and improved environmental destruction

– Tactical Warfare – Develop and utilize your new Commander Abilities and experience the up-close moment-to-moment brutality of frontline warfare through new Dynamic Battle Tactics

– Intense Online Combat – Featuring the great competitive and co-operative multiplayer that fans have grown to expect from this high-quality and critically acclaimed franchise

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

