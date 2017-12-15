Monster Hunter: World PS4 Open Beta Starts December 22 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 48 minutes ago / 148 Views
Capcom announced the Playstation 4 open beta for Monster Hunter: World will take start on December 22 and end on Deecember 26.
Sharpen your Hammers! The #MHWorld Beta starts on Dec 22nd for ALL PS4 players! pic.twitter.com/VBfqg2iELb— Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) December 15, 2017
Here is the exact schedule:
- Start Time: December 22 at
- End Time: December 26 at 9am PST / 12pm EST / 5pm GMT
