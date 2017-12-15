Monster Hunter: World PS4 Open Beta Starts December 22 - News

Capcom announced the Playstation 4 open beta for Monster Hunter: World will take start on December 22 and end on Deecember 26.

Sharpen your Hammers! The #MHWorld Beta starts on Dec 22nd for ALL PS4 players! pic.twitter.com/VBfqg2iELb — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) December 15, 2017

Here is the exact schedule:

Start Time: December 22 at

December 22 at End Time: December 26 at 9am PST / 12pm EST / 5pm GMT

Monster Hunter: World will launch worldwide for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 26, 2018. A Windows PC version will release at a later date.

