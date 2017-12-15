Fight a Lava Brute in Darksiders III Gameplay Video - News

IGN has released anew gameplay video of Darksiders III that showcases the protagonist fighting a lava brute.

View it below:

Darksiders III will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in 2018.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

