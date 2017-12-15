Team Ninja Teases Fighting Game Announcement

by William D'Angelo, posted 5 hours ago / 788 Views

Team Ninja teased on Twitter it will be making a new video game announcement on December 17 at the end of the Battle Royal 2017 Grand Finals event.

The image showed means it will likely be a fighting game. Team Ninja is best known for the Dead or Alive series, so it could mean a Dead or Alive 6 announcement.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


Kanemaru
Kanemaru (4 hours ago)

I'd love a DOA6 but I guess I'll buy it in 5 years when the 3rd or 4th version of the game will be released....

Heavenly_King
Heavenly_King (4 hours ago)

DOA 6 WOHOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!

Zoombael
Zoombael (17 minutes ago)

How about something... NEW! So bored of another Tekken, another SF, another DoA, another Soul Calibur ...

ROCKY223
ROCKY223 (1 hour ago)

Im always up for a fighting game

malistix1985
malistix1985 (1 hour ago)

Maybe a DOA5 complete edition with all DLC is also possible

COKTOE
COKTOE (48 minutes ago)

So, maybe at a reduced cost than buying it separately. Say around $700?

Nem
Nem (2 hours ago)

I saw someone sugest Virtua Fighter 6. I guess it's a colaboration they could do.

reviniente
reviniente (2 hours ago)

Or... DOAX4!

Vasto
Vasto (3 hours ago)

If its DOA 6 I am going to be so happy.

shikamaru317
shikamaru317 (3 hours ago)

Was not expecting a DoA 6 announcement so soon, they made it sound like DoA 6 had just entered development when they announced the end of DoA 5 DLC support a couple of months ago. I'll definitely be happy if it is DoA 6 though, especially if it releases in 2018.

VGPolyglot
VGPolyglot (2 hours ago)

I'll just be glad that they'll finally be moving on from DOA5.

