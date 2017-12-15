Team Ninja Teases Fighting Game Announcement - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 5 hours ago / 788 Views
Team Ninja teased on Twitter it will be making a new video game announcement on December 17 at the end of the Battle Royal 2017 Grand Finals event.
Good luck to all the fighters that will be attending our Battle Royal 2017 Grand Finals event at NEC18. Make sure to stick around until the finals are over. There will be an announcement once the prizes are given to the champions on Dec. 17th. Stream info will be posted soon. pic.twitter.com/1RaFW8sTTU— Team NINJA (@TeamNINJAStudio) December 14, 2017
The image showed means it will likely be a fighting game. Team Ninja is best known for the Dead or Alive series, so it could mean a Dead or Alive 6 announcement.
I'd love a DOA6 but I guess I'll buy it in 5 years when the 3rd or 4th version of the game will be released....
DOA 6 WOHOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!
How about something... NEW! So bored of another Tekken, another SF, another DoA, another Soul Calibur ...
Im always up for a fighting game
Maybe a DOA5 complete edition with all DLC is also possible
So, maybe at a reduced cost than buying it separately. Say around $700?
I saw someone sugest Virtua Fighter 6. I guess it's a colaboration they could do.
Or... DOAX4!
If its DOA 6 I am going to be so happy.
Was not expecting a DoA 6 announcement so soon, they made it sound like DoA 6 had just entered development when they announced the end of DoA 5 DLC support a couple of months ago. I'll definitely be happy if it is DoA 6 though, especially if it releases in 2018.
I'll just be glad that they'll finally be moving on from DOA5.
