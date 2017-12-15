Team Ninja Teases Fighting Game Announcement - News

Team Ninja teased on Twitter it will be making a new video game announcement on December 17 at the end of the Battle Royal 2017 Grand Finals event.

Good luck to all the fighters that will be attending our Battle Royal 2017 Grand Finals event at NEC18. Make sure to stick around until the finals are over. There will be an announcement once the prizes are given to the champions on Dec. 17th. Stream info will be posted soon. pic.twitter.com/1RaFW8sTTU — Team NINJA (@TeamNINJAStudio) December 14, 2017

The image showed means it will likely be a fighting game. Team Ninja is best known for the Dead or Alive series, so it could mean a Dead or Alive 6 announcement.

