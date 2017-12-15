Sally’s Law Coming to Switch in Winter 2018 - News

Puzzle platformer Sally’s Law is coming to the Nintendo Switch in winter 2018. The game is already out on Windows PC and smartphones.

Here is an overview of the game:

Sally’s Law is the opposite of Murphy’s Law. Consider a particularly lucky moment of your life when everything fell into place, that is Sally’s Law! It is that very notion of supernaturally good fortune – as though guided by some invisible force – upon which Sally’s Law the Game was designed.

Follow along with Sally as she effortlessly rolls and leaps towards home. Discover Father’s story through flashbacks along the way.

Immediately replay each scene as the spirit of Sally’s Father, granting Sally the gift of a reality with extraordinary fortune.

Race…no, ROLL to solve a variety of puzzles!

Experience a unique puzzle-platformer, encountering a variety of fun tricks while at the same time enjoying a story.

Key Features:

Story and Game: Experience the story first-hand as you play through the game.

Puzzle-platformer: Time your jumps while solving a series of puzzles!

Circles and Squares: Beautiful artwork encased in simple shapes.

