BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Adds Iron Tager, Makoto Nanaya, v-No.13, and Es as Playable Characters - News

/ 281 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Developer Arc System Works announced Iron Tager, Makoto Nanaya, v-No.13, and Es from BlazBlue will be playable in BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle.

View the characters introduction trailer below:

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle will launch for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC in 2018.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles