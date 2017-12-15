InnerSpace is Coming to PS4, Xbox One, PC on January 16 - News

/ 322 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

PolyKnight Games announced InnerSpace will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on January 16, 2018.

View the latest trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

In the final days of the Inverse, you must help the Archaeologist recover the last remaining memories before they are lost forever. Fly through ancient skies and abandoned oceans to discover the lost history of this fading realm, where entire civilizations have died, yet their gods still wander.



InnerSpace is an exploration flying game set in the Inverse, a world of inside-out planets where gravity pulls outward instead of in. InnerSpace began as a project among college friends and evolved into a successful Kickstarter campaign in 2014. After years of development, PolyKnight is proud to welcome you to the Inverse. Your greatest journey is within.



Key Features:





Discover The Inverse - InnerSpace is a game about exploration, about player-driven moments both small and grandiose. Take your time, soar through the skies and dive through the oceans, and the secrets of the Inverse will reveal themselves.

Relics of the Past - Scattered among the ruins are priceless relics, the final messages from the extinct civilizations that once ruled the Inverse.

Airframes of the Ancients - Adapt lost technologies to build new airframes, each with unique abilities to soar above the waters, and below.

Colossal Mystery - The Inverse is dying, but you’re not alone. Demigods still roam here, hoarding what power they have left, the keepers of secrets as old as the Inverse. Fly carefully.

The Art of Flight - Featuring an ethereal art style and soothing electronic musical score, InnerSpace delivers a thoughtful, provocative flying experience unlike any other.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles