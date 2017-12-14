Assassin's Creed Origins Sells an Estimated 1.51 Million Units First Week at Retail

by William D'Angelo, posted 4 hours ago / 702 Views

The action-adventure game from publisher and developer Ubisoft - Assassin's Creed Origins - sold 1,506,819 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending October 28.

Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 1,057,220 units sold (70%), compared to 425,636 units sold on the Xbox One (28%) and 23,963 units sold on Windows PC (2%)

 

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in Europe with 664,519 units sold (44%), compared to 542,213 units sold in the US (36%) and 50,260 units sold in Japan (3%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 102,855 units in the UK, 130,854 units in Germany, and 131,288 units in France.

Here is how first week sales of Assassin's Creed Origins compares to the first week sales of previous games in the franchise:

  1. Assassin's Creed III - 3.52 Million
  2. Assassin's Creed II - 3.27 Million
  3. Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag - 2.36 Million
  4. Assassin's Creed: Revelations - 2.22 Million
  5. Assassin's Creed Unity - 1.59 Million
  6. Assassin's Creed Origins - 1.51 Million
  7. Assassin's Creed - 1.24 Million
  8. Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood  - 0.99 Million
  9. Assassin's Creed Syndicate - 0.92 Million

Assassin's Creed Origins released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on October 27.

Bristow9091
Bristow9091 (4 hours ago)

For the Assassin's Creed franchise it's not done too great first week, although much better than Syndicate... but for a game in general, 1.51m first week is rather impressive. I wonder if we'll ever see another game in the franchise break 3m first week.

  • +3
jason1637
jason1637 (4 hours ago)

It has a 30% digital attach rate.

  • +2
Bristow9091
Bristow9091 (3 hours ago)

Ah wow, so it could actually have close to, or over 2m first week sales... that's much better to be honest, lol

  • +1
WoodenPints
WoodenPints (3 hours ago)

I'd presume with digital it's close to the Black Flag/Revelations sales as Ubi have over 30% digital attach rate which is probably even higher than that now.

  • +1
Chazore
Chazore (3 hours ago)

II and III seem to be the peak of the franchise sales. They somehow managed to go lower than Unity, while Syndicate did even worse.

  • +2
exclusive_console
exclusive_console (6 minutes ago)

At least remake the classic POP trilogy. Hopefully it will sell and we can have more POP game

  • 0
Oneeee-Chan!!!
Oneeee-Chan!!! (30 minutes ago)

What is that cat giant ?

  • 0
ROCKY223
ROCKY223 (4 hours ago)

BRING BACK PRINCE OF PERSIA AND TAKE THIS CRAP AWAY

  • -1
Smartie900
Smartie900 (4 hours ago)

I second this.

  • 0
WoodenPints
WoodenPints (3 hours ago)

I'd rather them bring back the caps lock key so you can type in lowercase.

  • +10
reviniente
reviniente (35 minutes ago)

WoodenPints
[lifts virtual beer and nods in approval]

  • 0