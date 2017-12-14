Assassin's Creed Origins Sells an Estimated 1.51 Million Units First Week at Retail - SalesWilliam D'Angelo, posted 4 hours ago / 702 Views
The action-adventure game from publisher and developer Ubisoft - Assassin's Creed Origins - sold 1,506,819 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending October 28.
Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 1,057,220 units sold (70%), compared to 425,636 units sold on the Xbox One (28%) and 23,963 units sold on Windows PC (2%).
Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in Europe with 664,519 units sold (44%), compared to 542,213 units sold in the US (36%) and 50,260 units sold in Japan (3%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 102,855 units in the UK, 130,854 units in Germany, and 131,288 units in France.
Here is how first week sales of Assassin's Creed Origins compares to the first week sales of previous games in the franchise:
- Assassin's Creed III - 3.52 Million
- Assassin's Creed II - 3.27 Million
- Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag - 2.36 Million
- Assassin's Creed: Revelations - 2.22 Million
- Assassin's Creed Unity - 1.59 Million
- Assassin's Creed Origins - 1.51 Million
- Assassin's Creed - 1.24 Million
- Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood - 0.99 Million
- Assassin's Creed Syndicate - 0.92 Million
Assassin's Creed Origins released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on October 27.
For the Assassin's Creed franchise it's not done too great first week, although much better than Syndicate... but for a game in general, 1.51m first week is rather impressive. I wonder if we'll ever see another game in the franchise break 3m first week.
It has a 30% digital attach rate.
- +2
Ah wow, so it could actually have close to, or over 2m first week sales... that's much better to be honest, lol
- +1
I'd presume with digital it's close to the Black Flag/Revelations sales as Ubi have over 30% digital attach rate which is probably even higher than that now.
- +1
II and III seem to be the peak of the franchise sales. They somehow managed to go lower than Unity, while Syndicate did even worse.
At least remake the classic POP trilogy. Hopefully it will sell and we can have more POP game
What is that cat giant ?
BRING BACK PRINCE OF PERSIA AND TAKE THIS CRAP AWAY
I second this.
- 0
I'd rather them bring back the caps lock key so you can type in lowercase.
- +10
WoodenPints
[lifts virtual beer and nods in approval]
- 0
