Assassin's Creed Origins Sells an Estimated 1.51 Million Units First Week at Retail - Sales

by, posted 4 hours ago

The action-adventure game from publisher and developer Ubisoft - Assassin's Creed Origins - sold 1,506,819 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending October 28.

Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 1,057,220 units sold (70%), compared to 425,636 units sold on the Xbox One (28%) and 23,963 units sold on Windows PC (2%).

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in Europe with 664,519 units sold (44%), compared to 542,213 units sold in the US (36%) and 50,260 units sold in Japan (3%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 102,855 units in the UK, 130,854 units in Germany, and 131,288 units in France.

Here is how first week sales of Assassin's Creed Origins compares to the first week sales of previous games in the franchise:

Assassin's Creed III - 3.52 Million Assassin's Creed II - 3.27 Million Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag - 2.36 Million Assassin's Creed: Revelations - 2.22 Million Assassin's Creed Unity - 1.59 Million Assassin's Creed Origins - 1.51 Million Assassin's Creed - 1.24 Million Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood - 0.99 Million Assassin's Creed Syndicate - 0.92 Million

Assassin's Creed Origins released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on October 27.

