Xbox One vs Xbox 360 – VGChartz Gap Charts – October 2017 Update - Sales

The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.

Xbox One Vs. Xbox 360 Global:

Gap change in latest month: 258,235 – X360

Gap change over last 12 months: 3,381,391 – X360

Total Lead: 1,406,112 – X360

Xbox One Total Sales: 31,573,460

Xbox 360 Total Sales: 32,979,572

October 2017 is the 48th month of the Xbox One being on sale. In the latest month the gap grew in favor of the Xbox 360 by 258,235 units and by 3.38 million in the last 12 months. The Xbox 360 currently leads by 1.41 million.

Both consoles launched in November. The Xbox 360 launched in November 2005, while the Xbox One launched in November 2013. The Xbox One has sold 31.57 million units, while its predecessor the Xbox 360 sold 32.98 million units.

