Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory Coming to Switch in 2018

NIS America and YummyYummyTummy have announced Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory is coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2018.

Here is an overview of the game:

Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory chronicles the story of Legatus Laendur and Princess Cecille. What side will you choose to decide the fate of Fenumia?

Fallen Legion: Sins of an Empire – Join Princess Cecille (and a saucy, talking grimoire) on her journey home as she fights hordes of monsters and a coup led by Legatus Laendur. A crumbling empire is in your hands. Will you restore glory to Fenumia?

– Join Princess Cecille (and a saucy, talking grimoire) on her journey home as she fights hordes of monsters and a coup led by Legatus Laendur. A crumbling empire is in your hands. Will you restore glory to Fenumia? Fallen Legion: Flames of Rebellion – Legatus Laendur, a brilliant tactician beloved by the people, fought on the frontlines the Fenumian Empire, but when he discovers why it is rotting from within, he vows to overthrow the royal family. Fenumia devoured his homeland – will you fight to reclaim it?

Key Features:

Reclaim the World of Fenumia – Follow Princess Cecille or Legatus Laendur and experience the stories of Sins of an Empire and Flames of Rebellion.

– Follow Princess Cecille or Legatus Laendur and experience the stories of Sins of an Empire and Flames of Rebellion. A Legion Under Your Command – Control four characters simultaneously and master devastating combo attacks in furious real-time battles.

– Control four characters simultaneously and master devastating combo attacks in furious real-time battles. Ascend to the Throne – While clashing with rebel armies, make split second decisions on how to rule your kingdom. Will you side with the mercenary Prime Legion, the palatine Council of Princes, or the cabalistic March Congress?

– While clashing with rebel armies, make split second decisions on how to rule your kingdom. Will you side with the mercenary Prime Legion, the palatine Council of Princes, or the cabalistic March Congress? Magnificent 2D Artwork – From the fangs on the menacing manticore to each brick in Fenumia’s castle, all of the artwork has been hand-drawn to create a stunning world.

