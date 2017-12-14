New Etrian Odyssey to be Announced for 3DS in Spring 2018 - News

Atlus during its Etrian Odyssey 10th Anniversary Closing Talk Show in Japan revealed it will announce a new Etrian Odyssey title for Nintendo 3DS in spring 2018.





Series director Shigeo Komori said the new title will not be Etrian Odyssey 3 Untold.

Thanks Gematsu.

