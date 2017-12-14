Killing Floor 2 Krampus Christmas Event Starts Now, Free Weekend on Steam - News

The Killing Floor 2 Christmas seasonal event has started on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC and this year's theme is Krampus. The event will end on January 9.

The game is free on to play on Steam through December 18 and is also 50 percent off.

Here is an overview:

NEW MAP “KRAMPUS LAIR” & ACHIEVEMENTS

• Pay Krampus’ cozy lair a visit in this new Holdout map and collect five new achievements.



NEW BOSS & ZED APPEARANCES

• Meet Krampus himself and his merry gang of elves and monsters. Previously teased in a developer update, Krampus will return as a new and permanent addition to KILLING FLOOR 2’s growing zed army – and will be known as the “Abomination.”



NEW WEAPONS

• Freeze Thrower: Available for the first time following its timed-exclusive for Xbox One players, the Freeze Thrower brings even the most hot-blooded zed to a standstill.

• UMP SMG: Delivering the latest in dead-zed technology, this new submachine gun will help keep the hordes at bay.



NEW EVENT OBJECTIVES

• Complete new event objectives and win prizes available for a limited time.



NEW SEASONAL COSMETICS & UNIFORM

• Collect new Christmas-themed cosmetics and a new character uniform.



NEW DOSH VAULT ITEMS

• The Vault has been stocked with additional cosmetics, character skins and weapon skins.



NEW CHARACTER UNIFORMS & COSMETICS

• The Wasteland Uniform is now available, as well as a brand new set of Pajamas and cosmetics.

