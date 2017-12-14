Take-Two Establishes Indie Publishing Label Private Division - News

Take-Two Interactive has announced it has established a new publishing label, Private Division, headquartered in New York. It will be dedicated to releasing games from independent developers.





"We have spent more than two years laying the groundwork for Private Division, building an experienced publishing team and signing projects with some the most respected and talented creative leaders in our industry," said Michael Worosz, SVP and Head of Independent Publishing at Take-Two. "We see a growing number of independent studios in our industry creating high quality games based on new IP, and our focus is supporting these types of developers and projects, and ultimately bringing incredible experiences to gamers around the world."

Here is a list of games that Private Division will publish:

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey from Panache Digital Games, a studio led by the creator of the Assassin’s Creed franchise Patrice Désilets.

Unannounced RPG currently codenamed Project Wight from The Outsiders, a studio founded by ex-DICE developers David Goldfarb and Ben Cousins.

Unannounced RPG from Obsidian Entertainment led by Tim Cain and Leonard Boyarsky, co-creators of Fallout.

Unannounced sci-fi first-person shooter from V1 Interactive, a studio founded by Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto.

Kerbal Space Program, which Take-Two acquired in May, 2017.

