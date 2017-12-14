Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion Coming to Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC in Spring 2018 - News

/ 409 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Outright Games has announced Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC. It will launch in spring 2018.





Here is an overview of the game:

In this brand-new, hilarious Adventure Time story, gamers play as Finn, Jake, Marceline, and BMO to explore fan-favorite kingdoms, and meet the well-loved characters from Cartoon Network’s popular TV animation series.

The game starts with a flooded Land of Ooo, in which familiar kingdoms are cut off from each other by rising waters. In their newly constructed boat (hold that thought*) Finn and Jake set sail to investigate what the junk went down.

During their adventures Finn and Jake will recruit friends to join their crew, jump into swashbuckling fights, interrogate characters for clues, and traverse the new and dangerous sea to locations across Ooo.

Key Features:

Open-world exploration

3D visuals that match the art-style of the show

Playable fan-favorite characters: Finn, Jake, BMO, and Marceline

An original Adventure Time story

Tactical combat

Hero progression

Pirates – “Shiver me timbers!”

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles