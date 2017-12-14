Pokemon Crystal Coming to 3DS on January 26 - News

/ 522 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Nintendo announced Pokemon Crystal is coming to the 3DS via the eShop on January 26 for $9.99. A retail version will be released in Europe and Japan that will contain a download code to the game.

View the announcement trailer below:

The game will be compatible with Pokemon Bank. It is a paid service that lets players bring select Pokemon from classic core games to the newest core games in the series.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles