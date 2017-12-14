Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Gets The Adventures of Gunslinger Joe DLC Trailer - News

Bethesda Softworks has released a trailer for The Adventures of Gunslinger Joe DLC for Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus.

The DLC is available today as part of the Freedom Chronicles Season Pass that is priced at $24.99 / £17.99.

View the trailer below:





Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows. PC. It will launch for Nintendo Switch in 2018.



