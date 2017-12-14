Dynasty Warriors 9 Info Details Several Characters, New Trailers Released - News

Koei Tecmo has released new information on several characters in Dynasty Warriors 9.

View the trailers on the characters below:

Read the details below:

Characters

◆ Wei

Li Dan (voiced by Kousuke Toriumi)

He is a hardened veteran of Cao Cao’s army. Sometimes, however, he can be too easygoing which leads to confusion. He is talented in predicting the locations of enemy ambushes and traps.

◆ Wu

Lu Su (voiced by Taiten Kusunoki)

The second Chief Commander of Wu. Successor to Zhou Yu and mentor of Lu Meng. In a time when the restoration of the Han Dynasty was sought after more than any other solution, he had a plan to divide China into two territories.

◆ Shu

Huang Zhong (voiced by Yusuhiko Kawazu)

A warrior who grows more active the older he gets. He has the kind of carefree spirit that only comes with age, but also the severity of an experienced warrior. An unparalleled archer, his claim is that he never missed. He becomes one of Shu’s Five Tiger Generals.

◆ Other

Zhurong (voiced by Chizu Yonemoto)

The wife of Meng Huo. She claims descent from the legendary god of fire Zhurong. A determined fighter, she tends to mother all those around her. Like her namesake, she is straightforward and aggressive, but she also works hard at supporting her husband both in battle and in his rule as King.

Meng Huo (voiced by Yoshiyuki Kouno)

The King of Nanzhong. With a huge body and exceptional strength, he is not only the king of his land, but also its greatest warrior. He generally acts more on emotion than on thought. But regardless of his looks, he both loves and fears his wife.

Dynasty Warriors 9 will launch for the PlayStation 4 on February 8 in Japan, and for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in North America and Europe on February 13.

