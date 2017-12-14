The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia Info Details Adventure Mode, Duel Mode, Characters - News

Bandai Namco has released new information on The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia that details Adventure Mode, Duel mode, and eight characters.





Read the details below:

■ Adventure Mode

Go on a grand adventure across the vast land of Britannia atop with the moving bar-restaurant the “Boar Hat” as your base. Clear the various “quests” that appear as you adventure to advance the story.

By proceeding with a quest, a battle will occur. By taking part in these flashy battles, “gossip” will circulate among the people, and as more gossip circulates, new quests will manifest and you will move to new destinations. Travel around the land of Britannia and seek out the scattered members of The Seven Deadly Sins.

The game includes various episodes, from Meliodas and Elizabeth’s first meeting to the recapture of the royal capital, as well as original episodes that run parallel to the story of Seven Deadly Sins television anime. Quests featuring the “Ten Commandments” that debut in the January 2018 season of the television anime will also released via free updates.

During quest battles, the “Gossip Gauge” will gradually increase the more you destroy the battlefield and the flashier you fight like the rumored Seven Deadly Sins. By destroying the battlefield and leveling up, you can also obtain “materials.”

By consuming Magic, you can unleash powerful “magic techniques.” These techniques differ for each character, allowing players to enjoy unique battles.

In partner battles, you can request a cooperative attack from your partner to unleash powerful attacks. Depending on the combination of characters, the banter between characters will change. A successful cooperative attack will result in major damage dealt to the opponent.

By synthesizing the “magic crystals” and “materials” you obtain by clearing quest battles and the like, you can create “magic tools.”

You can equip characters with the magic tools you create in order to strengthen their abilities. Customize your favorite characters, then head into battle against formidable foes.

If you are lacking in magic crystals and materials, you can obtain them during quests and on the field. There are also materials that can only be obtained during “Errand” quests where the player controls Elizabeth and explores the battlefield.

■ Duel Mode

Enjoy maximum two-player offline and maximum four-player online battles.

The characters you can use in Duel Mode will be unlocked in order based on your progress in Adventure Mode.

You can freely set things such as the stage and rules. You can also change settings such as whether to use a battlefield with a narrow terrain or one with different levels of elevation, the enemy’s strength, and the length of the battle.

You can also customize your equipment. Customize your character to your liking and fight against rivals all over the world.

Each character has various characteristics and all sorts of unique techniques. Use them properly based on your style and battle in flashy fashion.

■ Over 20 Characters Appear in Duel Mode

Over 20 characters will be available for use in Duel Mode. Here we will look at eight of them.

Meliodas (voiced by Yuuki Kaiji)

All all-rounder that can fight at both short and long distances with fast, consecutive attacks. His “Full Counter” technique, which can reflect the opponent’s attack, is particularly effective against opponents with long distance attacks.

Ban (voiced by Tatsuhisa Suzuki)

Player skill is required to master his many extremely quick, consecutive-hit attacks. Ban dominates with his “Physical Hunt” technique, which drains the opponent’s magic and recovers his own, to unleash attacks one after the other. However, caution is advised as he cannot move properly following a technique.

Diane (Giant Size) (voiced by Aoi Yuuki)

Giant Size Diane is playable during a specific quest in Adventure Mode. She can mow down countless enemies with various powerful attacks thanks to her large build. In Duel Mode, the human size Diane that appeared during the Vaizel Fighting Festival is playable.

King (voiced by Jun Fukuyama)

King attacks using the Spirit Spear “Chastiefol.” He is strong in that he can accurately target his opponent from long distances, but weak in that he has no means of attack when his magic is depleted, so gauge control is essential. He can move freely around the sky, but has to be careful not to let his opponent mirage step to get behind him.

Gowther (voiced by Yuuhei Takagi)

A character with the special ability to use long distance attacks that reduce the opponent’s magic and techniques that are impossible to guard against. Gowether specializes in a hit-and-away strategy that reduces the opponent’s magic from a distance, lessening the amount of techniques available to them, and follows up with close combat attacks. Since he can reduce the opponent’s abilities, he especially shines in partner battles.

Merlin (voiced by Maaya Sakamoto)

Merlin can strike with powerful magic attacks regardless of distance. However, caution is advised as she loses her means of attack when her magic is depleted. Her sacred treasure, the “Morning Star Aldan,” can be moved separately from her body. While guarding, use Aldan to hit the enemy and interrupt their attacks, or use it to make up for post-attack pursuits and when Merlin can’t move.

Hawk (voiced by Misaki Kuno)

A character that can easily use quick, consecutive attacks. Since he has many attacks that charge and ram at the opponent, caution is advised given that the enemy can easily counter. While Hawk is mainly a short distance fighter, he also has techniques to attack his opponent regardless of distance.

Elizabeth (voiced by Sora Amamiya)

The third princess of the Liones Kingdom. She sought out The Seven Deadly Sins that were scattered all over and saved the Kingdom from crisis. She is a blubberer, but she is a cute and has a heart full of strong conviction and kindness.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia will launch for the PlayStation 4 on February 9, 2018 in North America and Europe.

