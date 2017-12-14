Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Gets 3 More Character Trailers - News

Square Enix has released four new character trailers for Dissidia Final Fantasy NT that introduce Final Fantasy IX‘s Zidane Tribal, Final Fantasy X‘s Tidus, and Final Fantasy XI‘s Shantotto.



Here is an overview of each character:

Zidane Tribal

A branded thief from his world, Zidane exudes a cheerful personality with a habit to help those in need. His energy, grace and sharp wit aides in battle especially during midair combat.

Tidus

Tidus is an agile combatant who can easily dodge attacks as he combines using his sword and Blitzball throws to perform damage on enemies.

Shantotto

Shantotto is a feared warrior for her frail exterior but aggressive and unpredictable skill in combining her attacks with magic. The more she gains Bravery, the more Shantotto becomes even stronger with her magical spells.

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT will launch for the PlayStation 4 on January 11 in Japan, and January 30 in North America and Europe.

