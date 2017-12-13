Super Mario Odyssey Sells an Estimated 2.15 Million Units First Week at Retail - Sales

/ 1,832 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

The 3D platform-adventure game from publisher and developer Nintendo - Super Mario Odyssey - sold 2,148,546 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending October 28.

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in the US with 849,497 units sold (40%), compared to 567,863 units sold in Europe (26%) and 511,592 units sold in Japan (24%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 90,983 units in the UK, 131,826 units in Germany, and 133,218 units in France.

The game in its first is well on its way to selling as well as the Super Mario Galaxy games. Super Mario Galaxy sold 11.39 million units lifetime, while the sequel - Super Mario Galaxy 2 - sold 7.57 million units.

Sales for the Nintendo Switch increased 92 percent thanks to increased supply and the release of Super Mario Odyssey. The Switch sold 352,508 units the week the game released.

Super Mario Odyssey released for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on October 27.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles