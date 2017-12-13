Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King Launches for Switch December 21 - News

Publisher FDG Entertainment announced Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King will launch for Switch as a console-exclusive on December 21.

Here is an overview of the game:

Collect unique weapons, spells, and more during your journey to take down powerful bosses and solve clever puzzles.Be part of a vivid, dynamic story passed down from grandfather to grandchildren by influencing the course of events yourself!

Key Features:

More than 15 hours of gameplay

Switch exclusive HD Rumble support

Huge, diverse game world with many different locations

4 unique themed dungeons

Various items impacting gameplay and fighting style

Fun, charming storytelling

Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King is currently available for Windows PC via Steam.

