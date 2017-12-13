Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King Launches for Switch December 21 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 18 hours ago / 432 Views
Publisher FDG Entertainment announced Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King will launch for Switch as a console-exclusive on December 21.
Here is an overview of the game:
Collect unique weapons, spells, and more during your journey to take down powerful bosses and solve clever puzzles.Be part of a vivid, dynamic story passed down from grandfather to grandchildren by influencing the course of events yourself!
Key Features:
- More than 15 hours of gameplay
- Switch exclusive HD Rumble support
- Huge, diverse game world with many different locations
- 4 unique themed dungeons
- Various items impacting gameplay and fighting style
- Fun, charming storytelling
Wow this looks great! Getting this day one :)
Dang, I want that game. Has anyone played it, or is this gonna get reviewed on the site?
I reached out to the dev a while ago. Hopefully we can run a review!
What if Zelda was a girl?
So it's a 2D Zelda-Like where the princess is the Hero. Yup. Sign me up.
