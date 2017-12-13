Injustice 2 Free to Play This Weekend on PS4, Xbox One - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 19 hours ago / 571 Views
NeatherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment announced Injustice 2 will be free to play this weekend on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
The free to play weekend starts tomorrow, December 14 and ends on Monday, December 18.
If you try out the game this weekend you will be given access to the first three chapters of Story mode, as well as all of the multiplayer and onlnie modes with the full roster (minus Brainiac), and the DLC characters.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
This is kind of weird. Most probably a test, but if they want to add players they should just cut the price.
They are as part of the deal. This said, you can get it for £20 or less if you look around. This is a free trial like all the rest just before christmas. It is a ploy to boost sales. :)
I will wait for it to be free for PS PLUS users.
Likewise. Then I'll have the turtles to try out as well, which is really what I want this game for anyway.
Me and my wife enjoyed playing the first 1 together. I'll download the demo so we can try it out just for fun. Doubt I'll buy.
