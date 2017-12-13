Predator is Coming to Ghost Recon: Wildlands Tomorrow as Free DLC - News

The Predator from the Predator movie franchise will be coming to Ghost Recon: Wildlands in a special event starting tomorrow and running through early January.

View the trailer below:

In the special event players must hunt down and defeat the Predator, either alone or with up to three friends. If you are able to defeat the Predator you will be rewarded with exclusive items like the Predator mask.

Players can also purchase the Predator Pack to unlock 15 customization items from the movie. This includes new weapons.

