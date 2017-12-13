Runner3 to get Retail Release in North America on the Switch - News

Nicalis announced it will publish a retail version of the Nintendo Switch version of Runner3 at North American retailers for $39.99 in early 2018.

View the Switch announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Developed by Choice Provisions, Runner3 continues the endless platforming adventures of the stoic, unflappable CommanderVideo. The “hero in high tops” leaves a multicolored trail in his wake, punctuating the beat of the game’s infectious soundtrack with every step. Like Runner2, the new game will also feature the voice-acting talents of none other than Charles Martinet, legendary voice of Mario and dozens of other popular Nintendo characters. “Some games just belong on physical cartridges, and this is clearly one of the most deserving,” says Nicalis president Tyrone Rodriguez. “We can’t wait for people to get their hands on Runner3—literally.” “We know everyone’s going to love Runner3, but I’ll bet you’re going to love it even more in tiny little cartridge form,” says Choice Provisions co-founder Alex Neuse. “Just try not to lick it—play it!” adds Mike Roush, also a co-founder of Choice Provisions. Runner3 includes some surprising new features, like branching paths, item shops and vehicles that CommanderVideo can take for a ride. The game also features new playable characters, new gameplay modes, new moves and an assortment of Hero Quests and retro challenges.

