Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Update 1.1.1 Details Released, Out December 22

Greetings to everyone playing Xenoblade Chronicles 2. This is Director Takahashi at Monolith Soft. Today I’d like to talk about the main updates that will be seen in the Ver. 1.1.1 update, which will be distributed next week on Friday, December 22.

In addition to some bug fixes, we will address the following points:

An easy mode will be added to Tiger! Tiger!

When you press the X button, the Skip Travel screen will open the map to your current location. We hope this will make it easier to spot Skip Travel locations and Salvage Points on the map.

An additional 1:1 zoom on the mini map will be displayed by pressing the L Stick. This will allow improved visibility of your surroundings and make it easier to check quest locations.

We will further improve the convenience of the mini map as we add more quests and additional elements for second playthroughs next year for all players (not just those who purchased the Expansion Pass!) We appreciate your continued patience.

In your second playthrough, you will be able to have “those” Blades join your party! You can also dispatch Blades like Pyra and Dromarch as a Merc Group, and unlock the “LV 4 Special” of a certain Blade.

We will distribute the following useful items to those who purchased the Expansion Pass:

- Driver Essentials Set: 10 x Rare Core Crystal, 1 x Legendary Core Crystal, 3 x Overdrive Protocol

- Upgrade Parts for Poppi: 30,000 ether

- Pyra’s Favorite Things: 5 x Jenerossi Tea

- Nia’s Favourite Things: 5 x Ardainian Bear Carving

Monolith Soft will continue to add improvements that will make the world of Xenoblade Chronicles 2 even more enjoyable for a long time. And even though there may be times when we cannot address every need immediately because we are working on these improvements in parallel with the Expansion Pass, we truly appreciate your continued support for Xenoblade Chronicles 2!

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is available now worldwide for the Nintendo Switch.

