Yakuza: Kiwami 2 Debuts in 1st on Japanese Charts, Switch Sells 164,908 Units - News

/ 1,188 Views

by, posted 16 hours ago

Yakuza: Kiwami 2 debuted in first on the Japanese charts with sales of 131,931 units, according to Media Create for the week ending December 10.

Earth Defense Force 5 (PS4) debuted in second with sales of 110,075 units. Kamen Rider: Climax Fighters(PS4) debuted in seventh with sales of 21,971 units.

The Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 164,908 units. The PS4 sold 85,687 units, the 3DS sold 45,573 units, and the PlayStation Vita sold 8,483 units. The Xbox One sold 481 units, the Wii U sold 70 units and the PS3 sold 48 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[PS4] Yakuza: Kiwami 2 (Limited Edition Included) (Sega, 12/07/17) – 131,931 (New) [PS4] Earth Defense Force 5 (D3 Publisher, 12/07/17) – 111,075 (New) [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Nintendo, 11/17/17) – 106,094 (1,050,168) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 95,816 (949,470) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 50,594 (1,460,370) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04,28,17) – 33,315 (894,553) [PS4] Kamen Rider: Climax Fighters (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 12/07/17) – 21,971 (New) [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 12/01/17) – 19,678 (117,409) [3DS] Kirby: Battle Royale (Nintendo, 11/30/17) – 19,325 (47,348) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 14,342 (682,992) [PS4] Dead Rising 4: Frank’s Big Package (Capcom, 12/07/17) – 13,029 (New) [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 11,878 (306,517) [PS4] Call of Duty: WWII (SIE, 11/03/17) – 11,589 (318,089) [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Double Pack (Nintendo, 11/17/17) – 11,198 (290,149) [3DS] Style Savvy: Styling Star (Nintendo, 11/03/17) – 9,649 (70,704) [NSW] Sumikko Gurashi: Sumikko Park he Youkoso (Nippon Columbia, 12/07/17) – 9,435 (New) [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Nintendo, 09/22/17) – 8,362 (139,637) [PS4] Nioh Complete Edition (Koei Tecmo, 12/07/17) – 8,021 (New) [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 7,604 (295,470) [PS4] Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Edition (SIE, 12/07/17) – 7,309 (New)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles