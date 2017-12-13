Metal Gear Survive Gets Single Player Commentary Trailer, Beta Set for January - News

Konami has released a single player commentary trailer for Metal Gear Survive. A beta for the game will also take place on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One from January 18 to 21.

View it below:

Metal Gear Survive will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam on February 20 in North America and February 22 in Europe.



