Simple Mahjong Online Announced for Switch - News

by, posted 20 hours ago

Arc System Works has announced Simple Mahjong Online for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch in Japan on December 21 for 800 yen.

View the trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Easily Play Mahjong, Anytime and Anywhere

Easily play the super-classic table game Mahjong as often as you like, regardless of location and time on Nintendo Switch. Have a lighthearted game with other players across the country in “Free Match,” create a room to play with friends in “Private Match,” or play by yourself in “CPU Match.”

A Handy “Assist Mode”

By using Assist Mode, dora tiles and similar tiles are denoted by color. During shanten counts and tenpai, Assist Mode will tell you the agari tiles and their remaining amount.

Set Unique Icons and Titles

You can set your favorite icon and title for your profile. You can acquire titles by fulfilling specific requirements in online matches.

