Of Mice and Sand: Revised Coming to Switch on December 21 - News

by, posted 21 hours ago

Arc System Works announced Of Mice and Sand: Revised is coming to the Nintendo Switch on December 21 for $9.99. It is an updated version of the Nintendo 3DS title Of Mice and Sand.

Here is an overview of the game:

Of Mice and Sand: Revised puts you in charge of a desert craft and its rodent crew. Brave an alien planet, and turn your squeaking subordinates into first-class shipmates, all in the name of adventure!

Navigate the dunes in search of treasures!

Intriguing items await your discovery in the scorching sands. Steer your ship from settlement to settlement, filling it with riches.

Craft items to boost your success rate!

Not many people know, but mice are master crafters! After adding a factory, workbench, lab, and other such rooms to your ship, you can turn your scavenged materials into rarer items and make food for your mice. Sell crafted items at settlements to raise funds for more thrilling adventures!

Construct a multitude of rooms, and power up!

Create more than just rooms for crafting: Add sleeping quarters so your crew can catch some Zs, or even a jukebox to give them a boost. And if any hostiles block your path, the machine gun will make them wish they’d stayed home.Utilize crafted items to build a variety of rooms and enhance your ship.

Encounter surprises in the desert!

On your trek, you may come across an oasis, perfect for replenishing your water supply, or befriend a fallen mouse in need of aid. And who knows? You may even find some precious items in crashed spaceships! No adventure is complete without dangerous enemies, so install turrets, craft powerful ammunition, and…BOOM! Make ’em wish they’d stayed at home!

New events, maps, and foes!

Of Mice and Sand: Revised is full of brand-squeaking new discoveries! And did you hear? There are rumors of snowfall at the desert’s edge. What events and enemies await…?!

Scour the searing sea of sand! Wander the windswept wilderness! Adventure in ancient, atrophied architecture! Steer a sturdy, steel vessel! Hear the mice roar!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

