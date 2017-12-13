Dragon Ball FighterZ Gets New Fighters - Beerus, Hit and Goku Black - News

posted 21 hours ago

The latest issue of V-Jump revealed new playable fighters in Dragon Ball FighterZ - Beerus, Hit and Goku Black.





Beerus' Meteor special attack is God of Destruction’s Judgment. Hit's Meteor special attack is I continue to Grow. Goku Black's Meteor special attack is Work of the Gods.

The magazine also revealed two new gameplay elements:

“Come forth, Shenron!” – Shenron appears during battle. The seven Dragon Balls will gather one by one as you pull off specific numbers of combos. You and your opponent share the amount of Dragon Balls gathered. Shenron will appear in battle when certain conditions are fulfilled, and the player who fulfills those conditions will have their wish granted. You can choose from four wishes: full HP recovery, teammate revival, addition of one “Sparking!” icon, or constantly recovering HP.

“Dramatic Production” – Reproduces famous scenes from Dragon Ball before and after the battle when certain conditions are fulfilled.

Dragon Ball FighterZ will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on January 26 in North America and Europe, and on February 1 in Japan.

