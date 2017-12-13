Titan Quest Coming to Switch, PS4, Xbox One - News

posted 21 hours ago

Publisher THQ Nordic Titan Quest and the Titan Quest: Immortal Throne expansion are coming to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on March 20, 2018, and for the Nintendo Switch in 2018.

The game will come in a Standard Edition and Collector's Edition:

Standard Edition (PS4, Xbox One) – $29.99 / €29.99 / £26.99

Contains Titan Quest and its expansion Titan Quest: Immortal Throne

Collector’s Edition (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – $119.99 / €119.99 / £104.99 for consoles, $109.99 / €109.99 / £99.99 for PC

Contains Titan Quest and its expansion Titan Quest: Immortal Throne

Replica of a Greek war helmet, 23cm (9.06 inches)

Notepad

Premium Box

Here is an overview of the game:

From Age of Empires co-creator Brian Sullivan and Braveheart writer Randall Wallace comes an action role playing game set in ancient Greece, Egypt and Asia. The Titans have escaped their eternal prison, wreaking havoc upon the earth. The gods seek a hero who can turn the tide in an epic struggle that will determine the fate of both men and gods. Are you ready for the quest?

Key Features:

Explore the Ancient World – Unlock arcane mysteries as you journey to legendary locations

– Unlock arcane mysteries as you journey to legendary locations Conquer Monsters of Legend – Battle mythical beasts in a story-driven campaign that will determine the fate of all existence.

– Battle mythical beasts in a story-driven campaign that will determine the fate of all existence. Highly Customizable Characters – Build and customize your characters with 28 classes and over 1000 pieces of unique and legendary items to create the ultimate champion.

– Build and customize your characters with 28 classes and over 1000 pieces of unique and legendary items to create the ultimate champion. Online Multiplayer Gameplay – Challenge others to experience the story in fast-action, 2-6 player online cooperative gameplay.

– Challenge others to experience the story in fast-action, 2-6 player online cooperative gameplay. Console controls & UI – Tailor made UI and controls for a perfect ARPG experience using a gamepad.

– Tailor made UI and controls for a perfect ARPG experience using a gamepad. Remastered graphics – Fully reworked textures for an up to date Titan Quest experience.

Available languages

English – Game Audio & Game Text

French – Game Audio & Game Text

German- Game Audio & Game Text

Russian – Game Audio & Game Text

Italian – Game Text Only

Polish – Game Text Only

Spanish – Game Text Only

Chinese (Simplified) – Game Text Only

Korean – Game Text Only

Japanese – Game Text Only

Titan Quest is currently available for Windows PC.

