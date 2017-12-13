New Character for Shenmue III Revealed, Lakshya Digital Collaboration Announced - News

by, posted 21 hours ago

Ys Net revealed a new character that will appear in Shenmue III, as well as announcing art studio Lakshya Digital will help in bringing new characters to life in the game.

Read the statement from Ys Net about Lashya Digital:

Shenmue III will have a host of new, compelling characters from all walks of life. And while we can’t say just how many, it will be a lot! The game art studio Lakshya Digital will be cooperating with us to bring these great characters to life. Lakshya Digital is based in Gurgaon (one of India’s financial and technology hubs) and has studios in Pune and Seattle, where production work for the game is underway.

Shenmue III will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC in the second half of 2018.

