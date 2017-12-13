Dx2 Shin Megami Tensei: Liberation Opening Movie Released - News

Sega has released the opening movie for the upcoming smartphone game, Dx2 Shin Megami Tensei: Liberation.

View it below:





Dx2 Shin Megami Tensei: Liberation will launch for iOS and Android in Japan before the end of the year and worldwide at a later date.

