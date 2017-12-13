Dynasty Warriors 9 Gets 5 New Character Trailers - News

Koei Tecmo has released five new character trailers for Dynasty Warriors 9 that feature Lu Bu, Xingcai, Xu Sheng, Xiahou Yuan, and Xiahou Dun.

View gameplay trailers here and read information on the game here.

View them below:

Dynasty Warriors 9 will launch for the PlayStation 4 on February 8 in Japan, and for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in North America and Europe on February 13.

