Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Gets Cloud Strife and More Character Trailers - News

Square Enix has released four new character trailers for Dissidia Final Fantasy NT that introduce Final Fantasy V‘s Bartz Klauser, Final Fantasy VI‘s Terra Branford, Final Fantasy VII‘s Cloud Strife, and Final Fantasy VIII‘s Squall Leonhart.

Here is an overview of each character:

Bartz Klauser

Bartz Klauser is a focused combatant set out to balance the rights and wrongs. He is a brave young man with skills to land stronger attacks the more they are used in battle.

Terra Branford

Terra is skilled in long-range combat using her expertise in casting spells. With her strength in magic, she can perform multiple projectiles against an opponent or cast advanced spells that deal significant damage.

Cloud Strife

A mercenary in his own right, Cloud is a reserved yet powerful swordsman. His specialty during combat ranges from sending enemies flying with his sword or charging attacks that a deal great amount of damage.

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT will launch for the PlayStation 4 on January 11 in Japan, and January 30 in North America and Europe.

