11.5 Million People Watched The Game Awards 2017, 3 Times Higher Than Last Year

posted 1 day ago

11.5 million people watched the live streams of The Game Awards 2017. That is a new record for the show and triple the number from 2016, which saw 3.8 million viewers.

"We are thrilled by the viewership, engagement and reaction to The Game Awards this year," said The Game Awards host and executive produce Geoff Keighley. "With triple-digit viewership gains across the board, plus record setting social media metrics, one thing is clear: video games and gamers continue to grow in importance and prominence on the pop culture landscape."

The Game Awards 2017 was held last week on December 7.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

