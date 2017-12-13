11.5 Million People Watched The Game Awards 2017, 3 Times Higher Than Last Year - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 1 day ago / 779 Views
11.5 million people watched the live streams of The Game Awards 2017. That is a new record for the show and triple the number from 2016, which saw 3.8 million viewers.
"We are thrilled by the viewership, engagement and reaction to The Game Awards this year," said The Game Awards host and executive produce Geoff Keighley. "With triple-digit viewership gains across the board, plus record setting social media metrics, one thing is clear: video games and gamers continue to grow in importance and prominence on the pop culture landscape."
The Game Awards 2017 was held last week on December 7.
Earned. 2016's VGA was boring as hell, this year's was a great time.
Considering this massive increase of viewers AND the overall positive opinion of this year's show I see a bright future for the next Game Awards, I think the Game Awards 2018 will be pretty dope
THats good, hopefully them 11m people now realise they should go out and buy Hellblade!! :)
Fuck the Oscars. XD No, but seriously, it's well deserved. This year was a very good show. Still needs improvement, but it was good.
We were hoping for a DMC5 reveal :(
Good BOTW effect.
No Hydro-Bot. No Bosman (in main show). Witchfire got announced. Bayonetta 1+2 (Switch) and Bayonetta 3 got announced. Clearly the increase in viewership was due to better witch recognition.
I mean Bosman is a great presenter, he just can't be cool when he's next to a Razroblade guy, just like anyone...
