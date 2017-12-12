PUBG Gets Xbox Action Trailer Alongside Official Release - News

PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds launches today on the Xbox One and to celebrate, Microsoft has released a new trailer for the game.

View the Xbox action trailer below:

PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds first released on March 23 on Windows PC via Steam Early Access.

