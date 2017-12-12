Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Version 1.4 Update Out Now - News

by, posted 1 day ago

Nintendo has released update version 1.4 for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Here are the complete patch notes:

Language support for Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, and Korean has now been implemented. You can change languages in Settings on your console.

An issue has been resolved that prevented background music from playing after you reach the finish line.

When you download update data (Ver.1.4.0), you will no longer be able to engage in local play or LAN play with those still using Version 1.2.1 or earlier.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is available now for the Nintendo Switch.

