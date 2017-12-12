Puzzle Adventure Game Gorogoa Coming to Switch on December 14 - News

Publisher Annapurna Interactive announced Puzzle adventure game - Gorogoa - will launch for the Nintendo Switch on December 14.



View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Gorogoa is an elegant evolution of the puzzle genre, told through a beautifully hand-drawn story designed and illustrated by Jason Roberts.

Key Features:

Uniquely Imaginative Puzzles – The gameplay of Gorogoa is wholly original, comprised of lavishly illustrated panels that players arrange and combine in imaginative ways to solve puzzles. Impeccably simple, yet satisfyingly complex.

– The gameplay of Gorogoa is wholly original, comprised of lavishly illustrated panels that players arrange and combine in imaginative ways to solve puzzles. Impeccably simple, yet satisfyingly complex. Gorgeously Hand-Drawn Gameplay – Jason Roberts created thousands of meticulously detailed hand-drawn illustrations, encompassing the impressive scope of Gorogoa‘s personal narrative.

– Jason Roberts created thousands of meticulously detailed hand-drawn illustrations, encompassing the impressive scope of Gorogoa‘s personal narrative. A New Kind of Storytelling – Gorogoa isn’t just a game – it’s a work of art, expressing itself through soulful, charming illustrations and distinguished puzzle mechanics.

Gorogoa will also launch on December 14 for Windows PC and iOS.

