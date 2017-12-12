inXile Entertainment CEO Teases Wasteland 2 for Switch - News

Brian Fargo, executive producer of the original Fallout and CEO of inXile Entertainment, has teased on Twitter that the company's critically acclaimed role-playing game Wasteland 2 is coming to Switch:

How about a little tease... pic.twitter.com/Zwh8gL8cQL — Brian Fargo (@BrianFargo) December 12, 2017

The Tweet seems to suggest that this will be the Director's Cut version which came to PC, Xbox One, and PS4 in 2015.

