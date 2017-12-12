inXile Entertainment CEO Teases Wasteland 2 for Switch

inXile Entertainment CEO Teases Wasteland 2 for Switch - News

by Adam Cartwright, posted 1 day ago / 395 Views

Brian Fargo, executive producer of the original Fallout and CEO of inXile Entertainment, has teased on Twitter that the company's critically acclaimed role-playing game Wasteland 2 is coming to Switch:

The Tweet seems to suggest that this will be the Director's Cut version which came to PC, Xbox One, and PS4 in 2015.


More Articles

Comments

There are no comments to display.