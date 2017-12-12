Switch Sales Top an Estimated 2 Million Units in Europe - Sales

by, posted 3 hours ago

Nintendo's hybrid console, the Switch, has surpassed two million units sold in Europe, according to our estimates. You can view the sales figure at the VGChartz Europe Weekly Chart.

The PlayStation 4 reached the milestone for the week ending October 28, 2017. The console sold 74,511 units to bring its lifetime sales to 2,011,075 units. There have also been 6,453,527 games sold for the Nintendo Switch at retail in Europe.

Looking at the software sales for the Nintendo Switch in Europe: Two game have sold more than one million units; three games have sold more than 500,00 units; and eight games have sold more than 200,00 units.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is the top selling Nintendo Switch game at retail in Europe with an estimated 1.33 million units sold. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has sold 1.30 million units and Super Mario Odyssey has sold 567,863 units.

