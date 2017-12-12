North American PSN Holiday Sale Begins - News

Over on the North American PlayStation Store a Holiday Sale promotion is running, offering up to 50% off titles (or 60% off certain games if you have PlayStation Plus). It's worth noting that this is week one of the sale, therefore it's likely new titles will be added in the run-up to Christmas.

A variety of PS4, Vita, PS1 classics are reduced, including popular titles like Batman, Grand Theft Auto, and Overwatch.

