RPG Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery Coming in 2018 - News

posted 1 hour ago

Warner Bros. announced narrative RPG Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery. It is coming to iOS and Android in 2018.





The game will allow players to create their own character and experience living in Hogwarts as a student by "progressing through their years" at the school.

You can participate in classes such as Defence Against the Dark Arts, Potions, and Dueling Club.

